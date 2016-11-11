Southtown Welcomes Inaugural STADfest this Saturday

click to enlarge

Designed to “organize, unify, market, build, connect and promote” the creative culture and businesses within a footprint bound by César Chávez Boulevard, I-90, I-37 and I-35, the recently minted Southtown The Arts District (STAD) is billed as an “adjunct neighborhood” criss-crossed by both the First Friday and Second Saturday art walks.Headquartered in Andy and Yvette Benavides’ art complex at 1906 South Flores Street, STAD is set to flex its neighborhood muscle with the inaugural STADfest. Leading up to a stacked Second Saturday filled with receptions for Austin-based multimedia collective Essentials (6-10pm, Gravelmouth, 1906 S. Flores St.), local artist and FL!GHT Gallery founder Justin Parr (6-10pm, S.M.A.R.T., 1906 S. Flores St.) and painter Alexandria Flores (7-10pm, R Space, 110 E. Lachapelle), among others, area venues welcome guests for an array of activities, including art-making workshops (noon-3pm, S.M.A.R.T., 1906 S. Flores St.), free admission and a MOSAIC “drawing jam” at Blue Star Contemporary (noon-6pm, 116 Blue Star) and a district-wide marble hunt courtesy of the glass artists of Esferas Perdidas (noon-9pm).