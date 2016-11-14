Comedian Dustin Ybarra Will Stop by San Antonio this Week to Cheer You Up

click to enlarge Facebook, Dustin Ybarra

You might have seen Bedford-born standup comic Dustin Ybarra as a character actor in, and, but watching him onstage, it’s impossible to imagine him being anyone but himself.In all the right ways, Ybarra’s act seems indistinguishable from watching him telling a story to friends at a party – the setups and punchlines are so well crafted they’re nearly invisible. Rejected coupons, stealing toilet paper from Long John Silver’s, video game trash talking and other day-to-day activities serve as launching pads for tangential rants that sound like they could come from your funniest friend, if he or she spent countless hours working them out on the road.