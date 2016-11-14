Inaugural New Urbanism Film Festival Comes to Alamo Beer Company

click to enlarge

The inaugural film festival, which is basically a mini version of the one that takes place annually in Los Angeles, features films on the topic of “build environment.”The festival is presented by the San Antonio chapter of the Congress of New Urbanism (CNU-San Antonio). According to CNU-SA co-chair Sarah Esserlieu, “build environment” is defined as “the physical man-made world we interact with every day.It's the urban and suburban environment—the streets we live on, the houses we live in, the places we work and the systems that make it all function.” Esserlieu said the films chosen to screen are ones CNU-SA felt would resonate the most with local citizens. They highlight issues on suburban sprawl, transportation, urban farming, historic preservation, infill development and diversity.“[The festival] is done in a relatable way that can help continue the community conversations currently happening as San Antonio continues to grow.” Films include Sprawlanta on new urban development in Atlanta, I’d Rather Stay on how cities and suburbs impact the lives of senior citizens and Brooklyn Farmer on growing food on top of city roofs.