One-woman Show 'The Other Mozart' Arrives at the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Courtesy

click to enlarge Courtesy

On a worldwide tour making a stop at the Tobin,is a one-woman show about the Mozart sister we’ve never heard about: Nannerl, who, as a child touring with Wolfgang, earned rave reviews for talent equaling or even surpassing her brother’s.When she turned 18, however, she had to sit out Wolfie’s next tour soas not to damage her marriage prospects. So as Virginia Woolf imagined Shakespeare’ s brilliant sister, playwright and actress Sylvia Milo can only imagine the career as a musician and composer that child-prodigy Nannerl might have achieved, piecing together her personality using Mozart family letters.as “strikingly beautiful,” Milo’ s experimental work pairs Wolfgang’s iconic music along with an original score by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen, featured composers of Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival. In her decidedly-feminist play, the set is a stunning 18-foot dress with a cage-like corset and side hoops.Milo expresses Nannerl’s musical creativity and stunted dreams in a vibrant performance for which she trained in period movement and earned the award for outstanding solo performance from the 2015 New York Innovative Theatre Awards.