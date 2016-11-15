Stand-up Comedian Jim Breuer Comes to the the Aztec Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy

As might be expected of the dude who played Goat Boy in the late ’90s and the guy who carries Jerry Garcia’s ashes in a bag around his neck, Jim Breuer isn't quiet or subtle.His high-energy humor is delivered with great effort, but that’s a large part of his charm —he isn’t afraid to work for every laugh.A bit about common stand-up fodder like drinking unto nausea, for example, requires Breuer to impersonate several varieties of booze all seeking admittance to an uptight stomach, and he visibly burns calories in its execution. Always a crowd-pleaser, Breuer does celebrity impressions too: Sylvester Stallone, Joe Pesci, ’80s metal singers doing kids songs.Some comics try to reinvent the wheel; others it’s just fun to watch them take it for a vigorous spin.