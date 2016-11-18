Santa Paws Holiday Rescue Tour Comes to the Tobin

click to enlarge Courtesy

Growing up poor alongside 21 siblings in Santiago, Chile, Richard Olate found his niche for training dogs after adopting a stray off the street.Reinforced with subsequent rescues, he developed a canine circus that toured South America and relocated to the U.S. in 1989. Since earning top honors ($1 million) on America’s Got Talent in 2012, Olate, son Nicholas and their jumping, flipping, rolling, scooter-driving, conga-line-dancing poodle mixes have become touring sensations with starring roles in the #RescueFilm Series produced by Ellen DeGeneres’ holistic pet food company Halo.Trained to bark along with holiday classics, the multitalented pooches return to the Tobin as part of their Santa Paws Holiday Rescue Tour.