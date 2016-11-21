Email
Monday, November 21, 2016

Las Nuevas Tamaleras Comes to Guadalupe Theater

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 5:00 AM

The book Tamales, Comadres and the Meaning of Civilization reminds that tamales have served as “one of the keys to the survival of humans for the last 7,000 years in the Americas.” Deceptively simple in appearance, these holiday staples can prove quite challenging to make, which is the premise behind Alicia Mena’s Las Nuevas Tamaleras.

Since its 1993 debut, the production has emerged as a favorite fans consider
“as much a tradition with the San Antonio community as The Nutcracker.”

Touching on the hard work, bonding and mishaps intrinsic to yuletide tamaladas, Mena’s one-act comedy stars Patricia Zamora, Sonia M. Rodriguez and Kristina Keller as first-time tamaleras who get an unexpected assist from the ghosts of tamal authorities Doña Juanita (Ruby Nelda Perez) and Doña Mercedes (Alicia Mena).

Saturday's Reception Night ($50) adds bells and whistles to the performance, including dinner, wine, beer and live music.

    Las Nuevas Tamaleras @ Guadalupe Theater

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Dec. 11 $12-$50

