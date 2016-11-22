Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Get Ready for the Holidays with The Overtime Theater's Merry Gentelemen

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge unspecified.jpg
The Overtime Theater presents Merry Gentlemen, an original production written and directed by local playwright Sheila Rinear.

Drawing inspiration from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Merry Gentlemen tells the story of Ben and Tim Dickens, a father and son whose lives have been on hold ever since a car accident that killed Mrs. Dickens and damaged Tim’s leg. Similarly to the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge, on the Christmas holiday Ben is visited by a series of ghosts who press upon him to reconnect with the world despite the tragedy his family has suffered.

Featuring performances by Darcell Bios, Lillie Freeman, and Kendall Dunlap, Merry Gentlemen promises a night of love and laughter with its unique twist on a classic tale that emphasizes the importance of humanity and interconnectivity. $10-15

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Merry Gentlemen @ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Dec. 4, 3 p.m., Sun., Dec. 18, 7 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 22, 8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23 $10-$15
    • Buy Tickets

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Las Nuevas Tamaleras Comes to Guadalupe Theater Read More

  2. The Love Story of Selena Quintanilla and Chris Perez is Being Adapted for TV Read More

  3. Phantom Room Fire Leads to Cries of "Save Our Strip" Read More

  4. Stand-up Comedian Jim Breuer Comes to the Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. Savage Love Talks Mourning in America Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...