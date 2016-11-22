Get Ready for the Holidays with The Overtime Theater's Merry Gentelemen

click to enlarge

The Overtime Theater presents, an original production written and directed by local playwright Sheila Rinear.Drawing inspiration from Charles Dickens’tells the story of Ben and Tim Dickens, a father and son whose lives have been on hold ever since a car accident that killed Mrs. Dickens and damaged Tim’s leg. Similarly to the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge, on the Christmas holiday Ben is visited by a series of ghosts who press upon him to reconnect with the world despite the tragedy his family has suffered.Featuring performances by Darcell Bios, Lillie Freeman, and Kendall Dunlap,promises a night of love and laughter with its unique twist on a classic tale that emphasizes the importance of humanity and interconnectivity.