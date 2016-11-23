Email
Wednesday, November 23, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 7:30 AM

Thu 11/24
A Lonely Horse Danksgiving

click to enlarge Lonely Horse - BRYAN DE LA GARZA
  • Bryan de la Garza
  • Lonely Horse
For the second time in as many years, estimable SA spirit-rock duo Lonely Horse is throwing a party on Thanksgiving, so you have a good excuse to run away from your family and drink yourself out of that food coma. Now back in action and rocking with the kind of renewed vengeance that could only come from a long hiatus caused by bullshit that has nothing to do with music, Lonely Horse will play this special Thanksgiving affair as a kind of launch sequence, since the pair will embark on a twelve-date tour of the South the following day. Joining Lonely Horse in its send off, in what amounts to a truly diverse and talented bill, will be poison-tongued SA rapper Milli Mars, electronic/avant garde songwriter Saakred (who just released a killer new album), and vintage garage rock heavies Harvey McLaughlin and the BottomFeeders. $5, 9pm, Hi-Tones, 621 E Dewey Pl, (210) 785-8777, hitonessa.com. — James Courtney


