10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend
Posted
By Rachel Cooley
on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 7:30 AM
Thu 11/24
A Lonely Horse Danksgiving
click to enlarge
-
Bryan de la Garza
-
Lonely Horse
For the second time in as many years, estimable SA spirit-rock duo Lonely Horse is throwing a party on Thanksgiving, so you have a good excuse to run away from your family and drink yourself out of that food coma. Now back in action and rocking with the kind of renewed vengeance that could only come from a long hiatus caused by bullshit that has nothing to do with music, Lonely Horse will play this special Thanksgiving affair as a kind of launch sequence, since the pair will embark on a twelve-date tour of the South the following day. Joining Lonely Horse in its send off, in what amounts to a truly diverse and talented bill, will be poison-tongued SA rapper Milli Mars, electronic/avant garde songwriter Saakred (who just released a killer new album), and vintage garage rock heavies Harvey McLaughlin and the BottomFeeders. $5, 9pm, Hi-Tones, 621 E Dewey Pl, (210) 785-8777, hitonessa.com. — James Courtney
Tags: Las Nuevas Tamaleras, Alicia Mena, Patricia Zamora, Sonia M. Rodriguez, Kristina Keller, Ruby Nelda Perez, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, Guadalupe Theatre, Merry Gentlemen, A Christmas Carol, Sheila Rinear, Darcell Bios, Lillie Freeman, Kendall Dunlap, The Overtime Theatre, Peace Market, Mercado de Paz, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, Black Friday, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Woodlawn Theatre, The Nutcracker, San Antonio Ballet, San Antonio Symphony, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Willy Shives, Gerald Arpino, Jonathan Tyler, The Northern Lights, Sam's Burger Joint, Lonely Horse, Harvey McLaughlin, Saakred, Milli Mars, Hi-Tones, Cory Morrow, Gruene Hall, Ventura SATX, Scott H. Biram, Paper Tiger, Image