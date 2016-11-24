For the Conscious Shopper: Esperanza Peace Justice Center Presents Annual Mercado de Paz

click to enlarge Courtesy images

The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center is once again presenting the truly splendid Mercado de Paz, now in its 27th year.A local mainstay for fans of all manner of arts and crafts, the Mercado de Paz is a whole lot more than just a weekend pop-up arts fair. As stated on the nonprofit’s website, the Mercado de Paz combines the arts with considerations of “economic sustainability, international exchange and social consciousness.”What else would you expect from the consistently active team at Esperanza? The indoor/outdoor event is family-friendly and, starting on Black Friday, provides a conscionable, community-centered alternative to the biggest corporate shopping days of the year. This year’s mercado will feature more than 100 international and local artists/artisans, live music provided by local performers, and tons of food choices, including vegetarian and vegan options.In summary, the annual tradition is an ideal go-to, whether you’ re looking to bolster your art collection, score some points for the proletariat in the grand battle against our capitalist overlords, snag some one-of-a-kind gifts, catch some live music, occupy the kiddos for the day, or simply hang out and avoid the rest of your family.