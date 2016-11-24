Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Comes to the Woodlawn Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy

For their holiday show this year, the Woodlawn Theatre presents the upbeat and family-friendlyOriginally written in 1968 asa 15-minute “pop cantata” for a private London boys school,was the first collaboration of the legendary Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who went on to writeandworked its way from schools and local theaters all the way to Broadway, retaining its cheerful, comical, and colorful roots.The show tells the familiar story of Jacob’s favorite son and the jealous brothers who sell Joseph into slavery in Egypt where his wealthy boss’ wife throws herself at him. Joseph only escapes life in prison because he can interpret the dreams of a desperate Pharaoh, “ wryly and riotously” depicted as another “ king” — Elvis.Many songs in the show become comic parodies of diverse musical genres, from country-western to calypso to rock ‘n roll.