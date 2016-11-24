Email
Thursday, November 24, 2016

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Comes to the Woodlawn Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy

For their holiday show this year, the Woodlawn Theatre presents the upbeat and family-friendly Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Originally written in 1968 asa 15-minute “pop cantata” for a private London boys school, Joseph was the first collaboration of the legendary Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who went on to write Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita. Joseph worked its way from schools and local theaters all the way to Broadway, retaining its cheerful, comical, and colorful roots.

The show tells the familiar story of Jacob’s favorite son and the jealous brothers who sell Joseph into slavery in Egypt where his wealthy boss’ wife throws herself at him. Joseph only escapes life in prison because he can interpret the dreams of a desperate Pharaoh, “ wryly and riotously” depicted as another “ king” — Elvis.

Many songs in the show become comic parodies of diverse musical genres, from country-western to calypso to rock ‘n roll. $17-$26,7:30pm Fri-Sat, 3pm Sun, Woodlawn Theatre.

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ Woodlawn Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sundays, 3-5 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 22 $17-$26
