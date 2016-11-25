Email
Friday, November 25, 2016

Holiday Classic The Nutcracker Takes Center Stage at the Tobin

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Ballet San Antonio once again brings the perennial holiday favorite, The Nutcracker to the Tobin for nine performances.

Inspired by the classic E.T.A. Hoffmann tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, reality and fantasy blend in a young girl’s dreams of a handsome prince, frightening rodents at war, and exotic characters from around the globe. San Antonio fans have a new production to look forward to this season from artistic director Willy Shives.

In addition to his own choreography, Shives will incorporate that of the legendary Gerald Arpino for the “Land of Snow” and “Waltz of mthe Flowers” variations. Arpino was the co-founder of Joffrey Ballet and a tremendous mentor to Shives in his many years with that company.

In this family-friendly fare, more than 100 children from the community will join the dancers of the company along with local celebrities making surprise cameo appearances. Another sweet treat is that the company will be performing to live accompaniment by the San Antonio Symphony.

This always raises the bar for a performance, adding another layer of sparkle and shine to the production. The much-loved score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will be sure to get even the Scroogiest among us into the Christmas spirit. In addition to the performances, balletomanes will have an opportunity to shop the company’s annual Nutcracker Market.

Presented at each performance in the Tobin Center lobby, there will be an assortment of original nutcrackers and other holiday treasures perfect for the season of giving. 20.30-$134, 7:30pm Fri, 2pm & 7:30pm Sat, 2pm Sun, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

  • Staff Pick
    The Nutcracker @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Fri., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 26, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Nov. 27, 2 p.m., Thu., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 4, 2 p.m. $20.30-$134
    • Buy Tickets

