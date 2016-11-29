Email
Tuesday, November 29, 2016

San Antonio is Getting an IKEA

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 8:16 AM

The picture-perfect Swedish furniture store that was designed to give you permanent living-room envy has announced plans to to open its fifth Texas location right here in SA.

Finally, you'll be able to spend fewer hours driving to Round Rock and more time trying to decipher what those illustrations mean in the instructions. And let's not forget about all the Swedish meatballs to come our way.

Details over the store's location, size, work opportunities and opening date will be released at a conference held later today, so check back for more info later.

Update at 11 a.m.: IKEA will be located in Live Oak near the Randolph Air Force Base.
