San Antonio Taco Wall Vandalized with "Grab Her By the Pussy"

This is why we can't have nice things.
The famous
"I love
you
tacos so much" wall, which was first painted as part of an Instagram charity campaign by local director/producer Luis Munoz, was vandalized overnight with the following message: "'Grab her by the pussy' — Trump".
That wall just can't catch a break, can it? Originally painted to say "I love tacos so much," the wall was accidentally painted over by city employees who mistook the street art for graffiti. Once the wall was restored, it was later spray painted over to say "I love cocaine so much," and was fixed, again, to say "I love The Coyote so much" and included a mural of the Spurs' mascot.
Good grief, that's a lot of paint.
According to MySA
, Mother's Window Tint owner
Joe Calvey says he plans to file a police report and will restore the popular wall. But seriously: how many more times does that have to happen?