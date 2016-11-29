Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

San Antonio Taco Wall Vandalized with "Grab Her By the Pussy"

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 10:30 AM

LUIS MUNOZ/INSTAGRAM
  • Luis Munoz/Instagram
This is why we can't have nice things.

The famous "I love you tacos so much" wall, which was first painted as part of an Instagram charity campaign by local director/producer Luis Munoz, was vandalized overnight with the following message: "'Grab her by the pussy' — Trump".

That wall just can't catch a break, can it? Originally painted to say "I love tacos so much," the wall was accidentally painted over by city employees who mistook the street art for graffiti. Once the wall was restored, it was later spray painted over to say "I love cocaine so much," and was fixed, again, to say "I love The Coyote so much" and included a mural of the Spurs' mascot.

Good grief, that's a lot of paint.

According to MySA, Mother's Window Tint owner Joe Calvey says he plans to file a police report and will restore the popular wall. But seriously: how many more times does that have to happen?

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio is Getting an IKEA Read More

  2. The Last PechaKucha of 2016 Has a Spur-filled Lineup Read More

  3. One of the “Most Hated Comedians of All Time" Comes to San Antonio this Week Read More

  4. Save Love: Eat Me Read More

  5. For the Conscious Shopper: Esperanza Peace Justice Center Presents Annual Mercado de Paz Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...