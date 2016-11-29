The Last PechaKucha of 2016 Has a Spur-filled Lineup

click to enlarge
If you're looking for a bit of inspo heading into 2017, you might as well glean some from the last PechaKucha San Antonio
of the year on December 6 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Volume 24 will feature presentations where you show 20 images, each for 20 seconds as with the past 23 volumes. This time the event will be held inside the Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum.
The lineup includes a few heavy-hitters including activist and founder of The Chow Train, Joan Cheever, who was infamously issued a citation in 2015
for feeding the city's hungry and homeless. Artpace's new executive director Veronique Le Melle will also join for a presentation along with Elizabeth Fauerso, Chief Marketing Officer for the Pearl. Sport fans will not want to miss a presentation by Rob Wicall — aka the former Coyote.
Other attendees include Adam O. Aguirre, anthropologist, educator and the current President at Large for the Faculty Senate at Northwest Vista; human being, and Buttercup member Odie Cole; artist Daniela Riojas; and Overland Partner's Bob Shemwell.
Emcees include Randy Beamer and former (always a) Spur Brent Barry. Happy hour starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar by the Last Word and bites from Bakery Lorraine, The Good Kind, King’s Highway Brew & Q, Pharm Table, Say She Ate, and Sweet Chela’s.
$5, 6:30-10pm, 3801 Broadway.