Wednesday, November 30, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Thu 12/1 - Fri 12/2
nos/otras”
Currently an MFA candidate at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Chicano artist and musician Jason Eric Gonzales Martinez works between sculpture, performance art and assemblage to create “artefacts/mixtech” that deal directly with “the experience of Texas Mexican Americans and the hybridity that is formed by living as an intersectional being.” That hybrid classification begins to make a lot of sense when you study his deftly executed creations, many of which could indeed pass for mysterious relics left behind by a lost civilization. Often incorporating earthy materials (corn masa, nopales, leather, clay, wood, bronze, found objects, etc.), Mesoamerican symbols and rasquache sensibilities, Martinez’s works come to light in “nos/otras,” an MFA thesis exhibition hosted in UTSA’s offsite gallery Terminal 136. Free, 6-9pm Thu-Fri, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, (210) 458-4352, art.utsa.edu. Bryan Rindfuss

