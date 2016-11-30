10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Jason Eric Gonzales Martinez

Currently an MFA candidate at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Chicano artist and musician Jason Eric Gonzales Martinez works between sculpture, performance art and assemblage to create “artefacts/mixtech” that deal directly with “the experience of Texas Mexican Americans and the hybridity that is formed by living as an intersectional being.” That hybrid classification begins to make a lot of sense when you study his deftly executed creations, many of which could indeed pass for mysterious relics left behind by a lost civilization. Often incorporating earthy materials (corn masa, nopales, leather, clay, wood, bronze, found objects, etc.), Mesoamerican symbols and rasquache sensibilities, Martinez’s works come to light in “nos/otras,” an MFA thesis exhibition hosted in UTSA’s offsite gallery Terminal 136. Free, 6-9pm Thu-Fri, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, (210) 458-4352, art.utsa.edu. — Bryan Rindfuss