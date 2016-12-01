Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 1, 2016

We're Looking for Editorial Interns to Join Our Team

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge 12345571_10153125272627735_3359577523422012818_n.jpg

The San Antonio Current is looking for an editorial intern to join our editorial team to assist with blogging, digital content and social media.

As an intern at Current there's no getting coffee, filing or making copies. Our interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing and most impertinently, pitching content ideas.

You will be expected to churn out relevant, witty, breaking San Antonio news and commentary on a regular basis, as well as pitch and produce web content. This position is oriented toward local news, food and arts coverage, with the opportunity to develop a specialty if desired.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing and multimedia skills.
Students must have a strong grasp on pitching stories regularly as interns are expected to contribute their own ideas.

Submit a brief introduction, a resume and two published clips to Alejandra Lopez with the subject Editorial Intern. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis. Applicants who are enrolled in school and are able to receive academic credit are preferred. This is an unpaid internship; however, we offer flexible schedules.
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio is Getting an IKEA Read More

  3. San Antonio Taco Wall Vandalized with "Grab Her By the Pussy" Read More

  4. One of the “Most Hated Comedians of All Time" Comes to San Antonio this Week Read More

  5. The Last PechaKucha of 2016 Has a Spur-filled Lineup Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...