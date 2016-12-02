Can You Guess What the Most Instagrammed Spot in San Antonio Is?

According to USA Today
's tracking of the most geo-tagged places in every state across the country, San Antonio is home to two of the most popular Instagrammed spots in Texas: the River Walk (shocker) and the AT&T Center.
The San Antonio locations came in at second and third, right after the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and above the American Airlines Center and Austin's booze-filled 6th Street.
As for the whole world, Disney Theme Parks, Universal Studios Theme Parks, Central Park in New York City, Times Square in New York City, the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum and the Las Vegas Strip were at the top of the list.