Monday, December 5, 2016

Hosting a New Year's Event? Tell Us More.

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PINTEREST, PIXIE DUST PARTY SPOT

Real talk, 2016 has been a horrible year, which means that on Dec. 31, we have go out with a bang.

Now that 2016 is (finally) ending, we're compiling a grand list of ways to ring in the new year. If your bar, art gallery, restaurant, music venue, business or space of any sorts is throwing an end-of-the-year bash, we wanna hear about it. Cue the confetti poppers, sparkly "2017" crowns and flowing Champagne bubbles because we're ready to walk away from 2016 and never look back.

For New Year's Eve parties and events, send info to alopez@sacurrent.com. For special menus and dining events, send a message to flavor@sacurrent.com.

Hang in there, y'all. 2017 is close.

