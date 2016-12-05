Email
Monday, December 5, 2016

Tell Us How 2016 Was Horrible For You

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 1:02 PM


click to enlarge ap_090911089838_sq-3271237f28995f6530d9634ff27228cae88e3440-s900-c85.jpg
Consider it group therapy. As we wind down 2016, what feels like the most trying year in recent memory, we want to hear about your woes.

Whether big or small, we want to know what ailed you, what struggles you had to overcome, what plight you're still chipping away at, what burden you're still carrying, or just how exactly you were affected by one of the several awful things that happened this year (Bowie died, Trump is President-Elect, Prince died, Muhammad Ali died, Trump is President-Elect, Morrissey cancelled on SA twice, Trump is President-Elect).

We're not promising any sort of instantaneous absolution or Oprah couch moment or anything along those lines, but consider this an "Airing of Grievances" in advance of Festivus. We're hoping we all feel better when we let it all out.

Let us know how 2016 did you wrong in the comment section below.
