Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 7:15 AM

Thu 12/15
Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles
click to enlarge JANUS FILMS
  • Janus Films

In a 2009 article titled “Then as Now, the Terrors of the Routine,” The New York Times drew an unlikely parallel between Orson Welles and Chantal Akerman as both were just 25 when they directed masterpieces that cast long shadows over their careers. While Akerman’s slow-moving opus Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975) is unlikely to pop up on quite as many “Greatest Films of All Time” lists as Welles’ iconic powerhouse Citizen Kane (1941), it’s epic in its own peculiar way and visibly influenced many of today’s most revered arthouse directors. Frequently described as “deadpan,” the three-hour-and-15-minute film stars French actress Delphine Seyrig as an obsessive-compulsive woman who lives alone with her son and meticulously balances her time between domestic rituals (shopping, cooking and cleaning with bizarre intensity) and prostitution. Taking the cinematic concept of “real time” to a level all its own, Jeanne Dielman invites viewers’ eyes to wander and investigate the space around the titular protagonist (as she kneads meatloaf, brews coffee, washes dishes), building tension from monotony and delivering an ending that’s nothing short of shocking. The McNay screens the enigmatic gem (in French with English subtitles) in conjunction with its Get Reel Film Series. Free, wine reception at 5:30pm, film at 6pm Thu, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org. — Bryan Rindfuss

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Women Are Having A Lot of Sex, According to App Read More

  2. Say ‘Adiós’ to Quirky Monte Vista Mainstay On Main Off Main Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (12/7/16-12/13/16) Read More

  4. Inaugural New Urbanism Film Festival Comes to Alamo Beer Company Read More

  5. Las Nuevas Tamaleras Comes to Guadalupe Theater Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...