San Antonio Women Are Having A Lot of Sex, According to App

A new analysis from Eve
, a sex and period tracker app, says that San Antonio women are having a lot of sex — so much that we came in at No. 17 on the app’s list of U.S. cities where ladies are getting laid the most.
Eve, which was named Google Play's "most innovative app” this year, lets users track their sexual activity, fertility and pregnancy has 500,000 users who reported information about their sex lives in 2016. Out of the list of 25 cities where women seem to be getting the most action, St. Louis came in a No. 1 and San Antonio was the second Texas city named to the list — after Dallas (No. 7) and above Houston (No. 19).
In its "Who Won Sex in 2016?" study, Eve also reports that out of the Zodiac signs, Aquarians got the most action and was the “sexiest sign of 2016,” so if you’re an Aquarius living in San Antonio, we’re betting you probably had a pretty great year.