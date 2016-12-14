Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

San Antonio Women Are Having A Lot of Sex, According to App

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT, YOUTUBE
A new analysis from Eve, a sex and period tracker app, says that San Antonio women are having a lot of sex — so much that we came in at No. 17  on the app’s list of U.S. cities where ladies are getting laid the most.

Eve, which was named Google Play's "most innovative app” this year, lets users track their sexual activity, fertility and pregnancy has 500,000 users who reported information about their sex lives in 2016. Out of the list of 25 cities where women seem to be getting the most action, St. Louis came in a No. 1 and San Antonio was the second Texas city named to the list — after Dallas (No. 7) and above Houston (No. 19).

In its "Who Won Sex in 2016?" study, Eve also reports that out of the Zodiac signs, Aquarians got the most action and was the “sexiest sign of 2016,” so if you’re an Aquarius living in San Antonio, we’re betting you probably had a pretty great year.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Say ‘Adiós’ to Quirky Monte Vista Mainstay On Main Off Main Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (12/7/16-12/13/16) Read More

  3. Inaugural New Urbanism Film Festival Comes to Alamo Beer Company Read More

  4. Las Nuevas Tamaleras Comes to Guadalupe Theater Read More

  5. VIA Taps Local Ceramics Master Diana Kersey for New Five Points Installation Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...