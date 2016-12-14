Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tony Parker Named the San Antonio Zoo's Newest Jaguar Cubs

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Facebook/San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio, meet Milan and Liam, the San Antonio Zoo's jaguars cubs who were named on Tuesday by none other than beloved Spur Tony Parker.

The zoo held a naming ceremony yesterday morning where Parker chose the names for the zoo's latest additions after winning the opportunity through a fundraising event at the Zoobilation Ball. And if you recall, Parker also had the privilege of naming three lion cubs — TP, Josh and Axelle, the names of Parker, his son and wife — in 2015. We're hoping the trend continues and he gets to name another set of equally adorable cubs next year.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Facebook/San Antonio Zoo


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Women Are Having A Lot of Sex, According to App Read More

  2. Say ‘Adiós’ to Quirky Monte Vista Mainstay On Main Off Main Read More

  3. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (12/7/16-12/13/16) Read More

  5. Inaugural New Urbanism Film Festival Comes to Alamo Beer Company Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...