Tony Parker Named the San Antonio Zoo's Newest Jaguar Cubs

click to enlarge Facebook/San Antonio Zoo

click to enlarge Facebook/San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio, meet Milan and Liam, the San Antonio Zoo's jaguars cubs who were named on Tuesday by none other than beloved Spur Tony Parker.The zoo held a naming ceremony yesterday morning where Parker chose the names for the zoo's latest additions after winning the opportunity through a fundraising event at the Zoobilation Ball. And if you recall, Parker also had the privilege of naming three lion cubs — TP, Josh and Axelle, the names of Parker, his son and wife — in 2015. We're hoping the trend continues and he gets to name another set of equally adorable cubs next year.