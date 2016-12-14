Tony Parker Named the San Antonio Zoo's Newest Jaguar Cubs

click to enlarge
San Antonio, meet Milan and Liam, the San Antonio Zoo's jaguars cubs who were named on Tuesday by none other than beloved Spur Tony Parker.
The zoo held a naming ceremony yesterday morning where Parker chose the names for the zoo's latest additions after winning the opportunity through a fundraising event at the Zoobilation Ball. And if you recall, Parker also had the privilege of naming three lion cubs — TP, Josh and Axelle, the names of Parker, his son and wife — in 2015. We're hoping the trend continues and he gets to name another set of equally adorable cubs next year.
