Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

10 Family-friendly Christmas Events Going on in San Antonio this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge Photo by Edward Benavides - FACEBOOK/GUADALUPE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
  • Facebook/Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
  • Photo by Edward Benavides

Friday, Dec. 16

Jingle Bell Jive
Expect performances by dancers, actors, sings and musicians at this family-friendly Christmas variety show. Tickets are$15 and children ages 5 and younger receive free admission. Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. St. Phillip's College - Watson Fine Arts Center, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr., tututix.com/danceelan

Fiesta de Navidad: La Pastorela Folklorica
A fun representation of the traditional shepherds play with a folklórico and flamenco flair, writer Hiedi Cabral's play La Pastorela Folklorica highlights the Guadalupe Dance Academy performing traditional Mexican music and dance. Guadalupe Dance Company members play the traditional characters of Mary, Joseph, Lucifer and the archangel while the Academy’s youngest performers play the parts of townspeople and shepherds. Under the influence of Lucifer more experienced Academy performers do their best to distract the shepherds from their mission of welcoming the new born king.Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe, guadalupeculturalarts.org, $10

Seasonal Holiday Planetarium Show
Currently decked out in celestial blue lights, Scobee closes out its 2016 season with a holiday program featuring the shows Season of Light and Mystery of the Christmas Star with live accompaniment from the James Madison High School Choir. Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m. Scobee Education Center, 1819 N. Main Ave., sacscobee.org, $2-$5

Full text

1 2 3

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Women Are Having A Lot of Sex, According to App Read More

  2. Say ‘Adiós’ to Quirky Monte Vista Mainstay On Main Off Main Read More

  3. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  4. McNay Acquires Painting from Vincent Valdez's 'Strangest Fruit' Series Read More

  5. Tony Parker Named the San Antonio Zoo's Newest Jaguar Cubs Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...