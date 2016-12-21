Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Holiday Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:40 AM

Thu 12/22
Gremlins
click to enlarge WARNER BROS.
  • Warner Bros.

Among the sort of people who have time for that kind of thing, there’s an ongoing debate about whether Joe Dante’s gory creature-feature masterpiece Gremlins is really a Christmas movie or just a movie set at Christmastime. Meaning, Phoebe Cates’ tragic monologue about Christmas Day disappointment aside, is there enough of the true spirit of the reason for the season and blah blah blah gratuitously stuffed in between the scenes of Rube Goldberg-inspired anarchy and Tex Avery demon splatter-punk to fill the viewer with holiday cheer? But go to your neighborhood big box on December 24 and compare the Norman Rockwell-painted greeting card and Thomas Kincade snow village scenes to the overworked single mom pepper spraying a would be eBay impresario over the last Snuggles the Dream Puppy or whatever the hell, and you remember that there’s nothing red-and-greener than a Gremlin in a blender. $11.64, 7:30pm Thu, Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak, 22806 Hwy. 281 N., (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com. — Jeremy Martin

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Millennials in "The Wicked + The Divine" Read More

  2. Trans Prisoner Granted Parole After Years of Violent Abuse Read More

  3. Say ‘Adiós’ to Quirky Monte Vista Mainstay On Main Off Main Read More

  4. Savage Love: Slouching Toward 2017 Read More

  5. Catch 'Gremlins' at the Alamo Drafthouse this Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...