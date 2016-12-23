Email
Friday, December 23, 2016

Spurs to Face the Chicago Bulls Christmas Day

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 8:00 AM

COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

After a lackluster effort against the Chicago Bulls earlier this month, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich criticized his squad’s effort with the no-nonsense disdain he generally reserves for members of the media.

San Antonio responded with a 29-point drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets at home, after which Patty Mills declared that for these Spurs, there is “no more messing around.” Sunday’s Christmas Day rematch with the Bulls should offer NBA enthusiasts a competitive contest to enjoy after all the gifts are unwrapped, as the Spurs strive toward consistency on their home court.

Boasting an All-Star trio of their own in Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade, Chicago remains a dangerous opponent, particularly in crunch time where offensive options abound. $64-$1,600, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. 


    San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls @ AT&T Center

    • Sun., Dec. 25, 4 p.m. $64-$1,600
