Self Care in 2017 — Because We Need All the Help We Can Get

click to enlarge Illustration by Isabel Ann Castro

Print this out and color your way to calm.

Smudge stick: For local curandera Erika Flores Casasola, the intent behind each smudge stick is different for everyone. Whether you’re building one to bring peace to your home, or specifically to cleanse and remove evil spirits (seriously, we’re taking all precautions in the new year), you want to make sure your personal intention is behind it. Curious on how to find your own curandera? Flores Casasola suggests using word-of-mouth and asking friends for tips.

Bath bomb: Maybe it’s the act of going to Lush and letting the reps treat you to lotions and scrubs and whatnot (even when you know you’re going in for Sex Bomb or French Kiss or colorful Intergalactic), but having a soak can make most struggles go away.



Makeup: Born with it or not, makeup of any kind can act as war paint and the addition of the first ever CoverBoy (17-year-old James Charles) means a bit of that Selena Mac, a flick of mascara or elaborate contouring is for everyone.



Milagros: Though they can range from tiny hands to small hearts and eyes, Milagros aren’t restricted to these three charms. According to Flores Casasola, Milagros can be anything you can carry that makes you feel safe and protected.



Oils: When she’s performing massages on clients, Flores Casasola uses some oils made by other healers designed to relieve pain or enhance relaxation with herbs that are grown and treated correctly (pulled or harvested at specific times) to garner specific results.



Palo Santo: You know 2016 has been ridiculously shitty when even Hotel Emma’s Curio shop starts carrying palo santo to ward off la mala energia. Pick some up around town and light it to keep away bad vibes.



Candle: Whether you pray to la Virgen de Guadalupe or you pray to Beyoncé, velas are a must to get through the new year.



Magic Ball: No more surprises in 2017, OK? Get yourself a magic ball and make sure you’re prepared for what’s coming in the new year.



Crystals: Call it pseudo science or a placebo effect, but we need all the healing powers and good energy we can get after 2016.



Flowers: If you think buying fresh flowers should be reserved for special occasions, think again.



Sleep Masks: Maybe if we had all gotten enough sleep in 2016, we could have made better decisions and it would have turned out to be a great year. Add catching more z's to the top of your New Year’s resolutions list and get yourself a sleep mask ASAP.

