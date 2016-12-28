10 Things You Have to Do This Holiday Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Harlem Globetrotters

Earlier this month, Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes celebrated “World Trick Shot Day” by draining an unbelievable shot from the roof of the Tower of the Americas. Blakes’ long-range bucket, from 583 feet and 8 inches away, is now the highest trick shot recorded on the continent. Blakes and the Globetrotters return to the AT&T Center, where they have already set nine Guinness World Records, as part of their 2017 World Tour. Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm, Thunder Law and Big Easy Lofton round out a stacked roster of basketball magicians. Hoops enthusiasts of all ages can expect the Globetrotters' entertaining brand of basketball wizardry, combining electrifying dunks with dizzying ball handling, set to the sounds of Teddy Riley’s remixed “Sweet Georgia Brown.”