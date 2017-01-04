10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Steve Keros/Warner Bros. Records

If you can’t Name That Tune within a couple guitar notes of “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, you either were born after 2010 or have been living under a rock since forever. So if you’re the latter and if you’re reading this, welcome. Shit’s all fucked up out here at the moment but there’s some damn good music to kinda help us through it all, so take heart. With 80 million records sold, six Grammys, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2012, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are obviously as hot as their name suggests. The hyper-funky punk-inspired and sometimes psychedelic rock ‘n’ rollers released an album earlier this year with the help of a new producer, Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton, which really brought a cool and refreshing edge to their sound. With lots of uncertainty on the horizon, one thing is for sure: the Red Hot Chili Peppers aren’t making an exit from the limelight anytime soon. Also on the bill: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jack Irons.