Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 5:06 PM

Thu 1/5
Red Hot Chili Peppers
click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEVE KEROS/WARNER BROS. RECORDS
  • Photo by Steve Keros/Warner Bros. Records

If you can’t Name That Tune within a couple guitar notes of “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, you either were born after 2010 or have been living under a rock since forever. So if you’re the latter and if you’re reading this, welcome. Shit’s all fucked up out here at the moment but there’s some damn good music to kinda help us through it all, so take heart. With 80 million records sold, six Grammys, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2012, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are obviously as hot as their name suggests. The hyper-funky punk-inspired and sometimes psychedelic rock ‘n’ rollers released an album earlier this year with the help of a new producer, Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton, which really brought a cool and refreshing edge to their sound. With lots of uncertainty on the horizon, one thing is for sure: the Red Hot Chili Peppers aren’t making an exit from the limelight anytime soon. Also on the bill: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jack Irons. $51-$101, 7pm Thu, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — Chris Conde

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mike Casey Finds His Next Chapter in the Isaac Maxwell Metal Studio Read More

  2. 10 Easy Ways to Add Some Art to Your Week Read More

  3. DreamWeek Returns with Messages of Tolerance, Equality and Diversity Read More

  4. An Iconic Couple Through the Lens in ‘Diego y Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way’ Read More

  5. Tell Us How 2016 Was Horrible For You Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...