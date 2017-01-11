10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Cocktail Conference

Ben Stiller probably won’t make a cameo as hundreds of San Antonio adults tap into their inner kid at Opening Night’s new venue. After being held at the Majestic Theatre for at least three years, the opening festivities will be held inside The DoSeum. Those familiar with the ReDo Recess, the venue’s adults-only evening, can expect more of the same — an air of whimsy (stilt walkers and balloon artists were mentioned) with dozens of cocktails to sample.