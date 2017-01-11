Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 12:43 PM

Thu 1/12
San Antonio Cocktail Conference: Opening Night
click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO COCKTAIL CONFERENCE
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Cocktail Conference

Ben Stiller probably won’t make a cameo as hundreds of San Antonio adults tap into their inner kid at Opening Night’s new venue. After being held at the Majestic Theatre for at least three years, the opening festivities will be held inside The DoSeum. Those familiar with the ReDo Recess, the venue’s adults-only evening, can expect more of the same — an air of whimsy (stilt walkers and balloon artists were mentioned) with dozens of cocktails to sample. $85, 7:30-10:30pm Thu, The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway, (210) 212-4453, sanantoniococktailconference.com. — Jessica Elizarraras

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. "Bush Mama" to Screen at Alamo Drafthouse as Part of DreamWeek Read More

  2. Local Literati Join the Movement to Re-inaugurate Shared Values Read More

  3. Guadalupe’s Artist Lab Yields Promising Results Read More

  4. San Antonio Women Are Having A Lot of Sex, According to App Read More

  5. Ring in 2017 with Pride Center San Antonio's New Year's Eve Kiki Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...