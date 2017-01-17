Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Barbershop Harmony Society Brings A Capella Stars to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BARBERSHOP HARMONY SOCIETY
  • Courtesy of Barbershop Harmony Society

Evidenced by the success of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, the new Broadway musical In Transit, Texan pop quintet Pentatonix and reality competition shows like The Sing-Off and Pitch Slapped, a cappella is back with a vengeance. Few organizations are prouder of this resurgence than the Barbershop Harmony Society, a Nashville-based troupe boasting more than 23,000 members that range in age from 8 to 100. Formed in 1938 (as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America) and now billed as “the world’s largest all-male singing society,” BHS is set to invade downtown San Antonio for its annual Midwinter Convention. Extending its scope by bringing women’s choruses and male/female ensembles into the fold, the program kicks into full swing Thursday afternoon with a keynote address from Deke Sharon (aka “The Godfather of Modern A Cappella”), a vocalist, arranger, composer and producer with a knack for simulating the sounds of musical instruments with his voice. Beyond classes, meetings and rehearsals, the five-day affair includes a number of public events hosted at the Lila Cockrell Theatre (610 E. Market St.), including a Thursday Night Show uniting the groups AISQC, Boardwalk, Pratt Street Power, The Buzz, Main Street, Signature, Four Voices, Forefront, Keepsake and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio ($65, 7:30-10pm Thu); Friday’s Youth & Seniors Chorus Festival showcasing 25 ensembles from across the country ($50, 11am-10pm Fri); an International Seniors Quartet Championship between Social Insecurity, Armchair Chorderbacks, Velvet Frogs, Leftover Parts, Time Bandits and 20 other groups ($50, noon-5pm Sat); and — likely the most anticipated of them all — a Saturday Night Show boasting a “world-class entertainment lineup” combining award-winning acts, international youth choruses and MacArthur High School’s own a cappella group PFC ($65, 7:30-10pm Sat). Further proof that this classic American tradition is hitting a high note — all of Midwinter’s ticketed events are on the verge of selling out. For details and tickets, visit barbershop.org/sanantonio.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Experimental Troupe Pilobolus Turns Down the Lights for Dancing in ‘Shadowland’ Read More

  2. A Quick Tour of Artist Mark Hogensen’s ‘Construction Sights’ Read More

  3. Savage Love talks Clubbing Read More

  4. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  5. Texas Medal of Arts Awards 2017 Honorees Announced Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...