Wednesday, January 18, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Thu 1/19
“United We Are One”
San Antonio hosts three large marches each year. The Martin Luther King Jr. March, International Women’s Day March, and the César Chávez March, all aimed at promoting social justice and fostering community, are major events for our city and important catalysts for discourse. Hosted by the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture and curated in part by Sarah Castillo of Lady Base Gallery, the new exhibit “United We Are One” presents a thoughtful look at our tradition of marching together for causes that matter to us. Featuring “works by local artists that showcase our success on the road towards equality and recognize the challenges we’ve faced and must continue to overcome,” the special exhibit remains on view through March 31, following Thursday night’s opening reception. Free, 6-9pm Thu, Plaza de Armas Gallery, 115 Plaza de Armas #102, (210) 206-2787, getcreativesanantonio.com.
— James Courtney

