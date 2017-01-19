Email
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Frida Kahlo-inspired Art Walk Comes to Wonderland of Americas Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge FRIDA FEST, 2016/PHOTO BY JAIME MONZON
  • Frida Fest, 2016/Photo by Jaime Monzon
It seems that San Antonio's love for Frida Kahlo is constantly growing, with events, restaurants and themed shows inspired by the artist popping up throughout the city year-round.

Last July's Frida Festival, which featured Kahlo-influenced work by 30 artisans and vendors, filled Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex with admirers and Frida look-a-likes. In September, Andrea Garcia opened Casa Azul, a Southtown ode to Kahlo's longtime home, La Casa Azul, that caters to Kahlo's followers, pays respects to the painter and quickly became a popular eatery in the area.

And now, Que Retro Arts presents "For the Love of Frida Art Walk" from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February  18 at the Wonderland of Americas (4522 Fredericksburg). The craft market will showcase the work of eight local artists and will offer a preview of what to expect at this year's Frida Fest, which has been scheduled for July 15. So if you haven't gotten a taste of San Antonio's obsession with the Mexican artist, here's yet another chance.

