Paramour's General Manager Is Pursuing New Adventures

click to enlarge
-
Linda Romero
-
Chris Ware is leaving Paramour.
The most familiar face at Paramour
will step down on January 31.
Christopher Ware, general manager for downtown's first rooftop bar, responsible for designing and opening the cocktail spot in 2014, is moving on to new adventures per a press release sent out by the Paramour's public relations' firm on Wednesday afternoon.
Ware, who began his craft cocktail career at Bohanan's Bar under the tutelage of the late cocktail legend Sasha Petraske, was previously with Arcade Midtown Kitchen at the Pearl before joining Paramour as general manager in 2014. He was tasked with creating a larger-than-life bar by attorney and owner Martin Phipps. Here's what Phipps had to say via the release:
“When we dreamed up the idea of Paramour, we knew that we needed to have someone passionate, creative and experienced to lead the development of the bar program, and that is why we hired Chris,” said Martin Phipps, owner of Paramour and partner at Phipps Anderson Deacon LLP. “As a result of his hard work and energy, Paramour is in a wonderful position to continue its trajectory of growth and distinction in the cocktail community at large.”
The exit's timing, just as the sixth annual San Antonio Cocktail Conference came to and end, does leave us with a few questions. Namely, who will replace Ware as general manager at Paramour and what's he up to next. For his part, Ware's been relatively coy and only shared this via Facebook post.
"Life is all about how you challenge yourself and continue to grow. I am extremely excited for the next chapter in my life with my family by my side!"
102 9th St., Suite 400, (210) 307-8740.