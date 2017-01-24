Drag Race Star Milk Lands in SA for Two Shows and an Underwear Signing

Likely to the chagrin of the dairy industry, a Google search for the term “Milk Queen” currently returns much less about lactose-loving pageant winners than it does New York-based performer Milk, who brought a campy, conceptual vibe to the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Remembered for outlandish runway styles — including a veiled look enhanced with a white goatee — Milk is the creative alter ego of Dan Donigan, a Syracuse native who worked as a competitive figure skater “for like, ever,” stepped into his first pair of heels for a Nutcracker-inspired drag party in Boston and caught the attention of New York nightlife doyenne Susanne Bartsch as the leader of a drag troupe dubbed The Dairy Queens. In a unique turn of events, Donigan came full circle in 2016 as part of the eclectic cast of a gender-fluid advertising campaign for Marc Jacobs, a company he started doing merchandising and visuals for in 2009.
click to enlarge
Milk photographed by David Sims for the Marc Jacobs SS16 Campaign
Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment, the self-styled “Muppets meets ’90s supermodel” lands in San Antonio for two performances at Heat preceded by a Sip ’N’ Shop and “underwear-signing” event at Male B Wear (free, 7:30-10pm, 1700 N. Main Ave.). $10-$25, 10:30pm & midnight, Heat Nightclub, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.