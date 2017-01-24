Email
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Drag Race Star Milk Lands in SA for Two Shows and an Underwear Signing

click to enlarge MILK PHOTOGRAPHED BY STEVEN TRUMON GRAY
  • Milk photographed by Steven Trumon Gray


Likely to the chagrin of the dairy industry, a Google search for the term “Milk Queen” currently returns much less about lactose-loving pageant winners than it does New York-based performer Milk, who brought a campy, conceptual vibe to the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Remembered for outlandish runway styles — including a veiled look enhanced with a white goatee — Milk is the creative alter ego of Dan Donigan, a Syracuse native who worked as a competitive figure skater “for like, ever,” stepped into his first pair of heels for a Nutcracker-inspired drag party in Boston and caught the attention of New York nightlife doyenne Susanne Bartsch as the leader of a drag troupe dubbed The Dairy Queens. In a unique turn of events, Donigan came full circle in 2016 as part of the eclectic cast of a gender-fluid advertising campaign for Marc Jacobs, a company he started doing merchandising and visuals for in 2009.

click to enlarge MILK PHOTOGRAPHED BY DAVID SIMS FOR THE MARC JACOBS SS16 CAMPAIGN
  • Milk photographed by David Sims for the Marc Jacobs SS16 Campaign

Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment, the self-styled “Muppets meets ’90s supermodel” lands in San Antonio for two performances at Heat preceded by a Sip ’N’ Shop and “underwear-signing” event at Male B Wear (free, 7:30-10pm, 1700 N. Main Ave.). $10-$25, 10:30pm & midnight, Heat Nightclub, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.


