10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend
Posted
By Rachel Cooley
on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:14 PM
Thu 1/26
“Did You Ever See Such a Thing as a Drawing of a Muchness?”
click to enlarge
Since celebrating its 21st birthday and bringing art-world veteran Veronique Le Melle on board as executive director in 2016, Artpace has stayed true to late founder Linda Pace’s vision — welcoming three geographically diverse trios of resident artists and hosting three independent exhibitions each year — while implementing thoughtful tweaks to process and presentation. In a twist possibly only art nerds might notice, the revered San Antonio institution is once again inviting the curator of its forthcoming International Artist-in-Residence cycle to also select the artists for an exhibition in the Hudson Showroom. Herself a multifaceted artist with an extensive exhibition history, Wisconsin-born Michelle Grabner steps in as curator of the curiously titled “Did You Ever See Such a Thing as a Drawing of a Muchness?” — a group show gathering works by Natasha Bowdoin (Houston), Harold Mendez (Chicago) and Rodrigo Valenzuela (Los Angeles), all of whom were living in Texas when they applied to Artpace’s statewide open call. Running concurrently, Benjamin McVey’s “Open” involves the San Antonio artist relocating his painting studio into Artpace’s newly rebranded Main Space, formerly known as the Window Works Gallery. Free, 6-8pm Thu, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212- 4900, artpace.org. — Bryan Rindfuss
click to enlarge
Tags: Artpace, Veronique Le Melle, International Artist-in-Residence, Hudson Showroom, Michelle Grabner, Did You Ever See Such a Thing as a Drawing of a Muchness?, Natasha Bowdoin, Harold Mendez, Rodrigo Valenzuela, Benjamin McVey, On the Curve, Ruiz-Healy Art, Constance Lowe, Jesse Amado, Andrés Ferrandis, Nicolás Leiva, Nate Cassie, Laura Anderson Barbata, Ricky Armendariz, Ethel Shipton, 39th Annual Cowboy Breakfast, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Cowboy's Dancehall, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Urban-15, Invincible Czars, Nosferatu, Gregory Porter, Carver Community Cultural Center, PAX South, Patrick Rothfuss, "Angry" Joe Vargas, StacyPlays, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Ron White, Majestic Theatre, Margo Rey, Compagnie Hervé Koubi, Ce que le jour doit à la nuit, What the Day owes to the Night, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, This Is Not a Film Festival, CO LAB, Corey Clark, Chuco Garcia, Jesse Salazar III, Adan Hernández, WWE Royal Rumble, Alamodome, WrestleMania, Image