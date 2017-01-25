10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Natasha Bowdoin

exhibition history, Wisconsin-born

Michelle Grabner steps in as curator

of the curiously titled “Did You Ever

See Such a Thing as a Drawing of a

Muchness?” — a group show gathering

works by Natasha Bowdoin (Houston),

Harold Mendez (Chicago) and Rodrigo

Valenzuela (Los Angeles), all of

whom were living in Texas when they

applied to Artpace’s statewide open

call. Running concurrently, Benjamin

McVey’s “Open” involves the San

Antonio artist relocating his painting

studio into Artpace’s newly rebranded

Main Space, formerly known as the

Window Works Gallery. Free, 6-8pm Thu,

Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-

4900, artpace.org. — Bryan Rindfuss





Since celebrating its 21st birthday and bringing art-world veteran Veronique Le Melle on board as executive director in 2016, Artpace has stayed true to late founder Linda Pace’s vision — welcoming three geographically diverse trios of resident artists and hosting three independent exhibitions each year — while implementing thoughtful tweaks to process and presentation. In a twist possibly only art nerds might notice, the revered San Antonio institution is once again inviting the curator of its forthcoming International Artist-in-Residence cycle to also select the artists for an exhibition in the Hudson Showroom. Herself a multifaceted artist with an extensive