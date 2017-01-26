Email
Thursday, January 26, 2017

UTSA Wants to Archive Your Women's, MLK March Posters

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 10:06 AM

  Photo by Ismael Rodriguez

In efforts to preserve and document activism in San Antonio, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is asking for donations of flyers and posters used during last week's Women's March on Washington and Martin Luther King Day marches.

The department is eager to document movements of activism in the Alamo City — including materials from the Jan. 21 Women's March, where an estimated total of 15,000 people gathered in front of City Hall in protest, and posters from Jan. 16's MLK March, which has been flagged as the largest march in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the country.

UTSA is looking for signs, flyers, posters and buttons, which will be permanently preserved in a climate-controlled archive at the John Peace Library on the school's main campus.

Library staff ask that donors also relinquish copyrights to allow the library to archive, reproduce and distribute work in the future — they're hoping to eventually scan all items into an online database.

If you're interested in contributing protest materials, donations can be made at the following times and locations:

- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. M-F, Jan. 30-Feb. 10 at UTSA's John Peace Library information desk, One UTSA Circle

- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 at UTSA's Downtown Campus Library, Buena Vista Street Building, 501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd.

-9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 at Rep. Deigo Bernal's District Office, 126 W. Rector St., Suite 114

For questions, contact UTSA's Special Collections at (210) 458-5505 or specialcollections@utsa.edu.




