Wednesday, February 1, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:38 PM

Thu 2/2
W. Kamau Bell
JOHN NOWAK/CNN
The amount of balls it must take to name your latest stand-up comedy tour, as W. Kamau Bell has, “Ending Racism in About an Hour,” i.e., applying the LensCrafters guarantee to America’s original sin, would put any racial stereotype to shame. And if, as a conscious white person, you think that last sentence was awkward, imagine discussing an album named, as Bell’s 2016 album was named, Semi-Prominent Negro. Tracks include: “Gentrification Sweeping the Nation,” “#BlackLivesMatter,” “Too Much to Get Upset About,” and (gulp) “When Is It Okay for White People to Say ‘Nigger’?” White people feeling awkward is part of the point, and the educational value of that feeling is evident in the fact that you can see this show for free at a local college instead of a two-drink minimum comedy club. Dick Gregory transitioned from comic to activist, but, in the interest of the ever-endangered belly laugh, let’s hope Bell doesn’t feel the need to. Free, 7pm Thu, San Antonio College, McAllister Auditorium, 1300 San Pedro, (210) 486-0936, alamo.edu/sac/kamau-bell.
— Jeremy Martin

