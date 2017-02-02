Email
Thursday, February 2, 2017

9 Easy Ways to Add Some Art to Your Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:05 PM

Thu 2/2
“Love Lettering”
click to enlarge RIVANE NEUENSCHWANDER
  • Rivane Neuenschwander

Just in time to begin warming you up for Valentine’s Day, the Linda Pace Foundation, in collaboration with local literary organization Gemini Ink, presents “Love Lettering.” The multi-faceted event gets its name from the primary focus of the evening, which is the premiere of a video installation by internationally recognized artist Rivane Neuenschwander and her brother Sergio. In “Love Lettering,” goldfish, adorned with “tiny banners attached to their tails bearing isolated words that express love, loss and longing,” swim back and forth within a bright blue oceanic scene. As we watch, grammatical structures form between the words, and we get the impression that we are sifting through scattered fragments of a love letter. This premiere will also feature readings that ruminate on themes of love from Alexandra van de Kamp and Diamond Mason, as well as some sultry sounds provided classical/jazz guitarist Miguel Garza. Free, 6-8pm Thu, SPACE, 111 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, lindapacefoundation.org.

