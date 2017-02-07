Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Texas Marilyn Impersonator May Sue Central African Republic for Image on Stamp

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 12:17 PM

PHOTO OF JIMMY JAMES AS MARILYN MONROE (DETAIL) FROM A 1991 L.A. EYEWORKS ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN.
  • Photo of Jimmy James as Marilyn Monroe (detail) from a 1991 L.A. Eyeworks advertising campaign.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper, Out in SA.

Impressionist and recording artist Jimmy James, a Laredo native who launched his career in San Antonio, is threatening legal action against the Central African Republic for using an image of him dressed as Marilyn Monroe on a stamp without his authorization.

click to enlarge jimmy-james2.jpg
The Monroe stamp is one of a series the small country issued as a salute to Hollywood icons. However, one of the images of Monroe is not the actress but an image of James dressed as Monroe in a 1991 ad for L.A. Eyeworks.

The only public statement James has made regarding the stamp was on his Facebook page where he said, “I’m letting my lawyers handle it all. This is out of my level of expertise.”

“Although the recognition and inclusion of a transgender model in this collection of [Monroe] stamps is appreciated . . . the publisher . . . has not only failed and omitted to secure” James’ consent, “but has also failed to compensate him,” James’ attorney Mark Jay Heller told the New York Post.

“Hopefully, this discriminatory conduct will be atoned for and redressed by immediately compensating Jimmy James in response to our legal demand seeking reasonable remuneration,” Heller added.

In a 2015 interview with James in the San Antonio Current, writer Bryan Rindfuss noted, “James is a wildly talented vocal impressionist who shifts effortlessly between such iconic voices as Cher, Elvis, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and Eartha Kitt.”
click to enlarge jimmy-james3.jpg

However, it was James’ impersonation of Monroe in the early 80’s that led to a casino show in Atlantic City and to national television appearances, more high-profile gigs and work on advertising campaigns. Today, James recalls 1981 to 1997 as his “Marilyn Years.”

In his interview with the Current, James described how he came to create his Monroe impersonation while he was still a student at San Antonio College.

“I was doing theater that never paid anything, and I knew that the drag queens in the clubs got paid money [so] I thought, ‘What if I could present this as an actor playing the part of Marilyn Monroe on stage in a club?’ And that’s how it started. But it took about three years of hard work and research to figure out who and what she was.”

James now lives in New York City and often comes back to San Antonio to perform.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Retrospective Celebrates the Work of Latino artist Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz Read More

  2. An Anonymous Audience Gets their Questions Answered Read More

  3. Last Call to Get Your Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Submissions In Read More

  4. "Bush Mama" to Screen at Alamo Drafthouse as Part of DreamWeek Read More

  5. Frida Kahlo-inspired Art Walk Comes to Wonderland of Americas Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...