10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Movies are dangerous. In 1960’s Breathless (À Bout de Souffle), Jean-Paul Belmondo plays a brooding Frenchie so infatuated by American movies and pulp thrillers — just like filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard — that he picks up an American girlfriend (waifish Jean Seberg in an iconic pixie cut) and tries to turn her into a femme fatale with his irresponsible delusions. If you watch the events from her point of view, which hardly anyone does, she’s a sensible gal looking for straight talk from the father of her unborn baby. See wishes clash with reality in a groundbreaking, off-the-cuff, do-it-yourself classic of the French New Wave that still charms and seduces viewers into misunderstanding it. Hey Lady Pop Up Cinema revives the impossibly hip black-and-white gem at Ventura. Free, 8pm Thu, Ventura, 1011 Avenue B., (210) 802-6940, facebook.com/heyladypopupcinema.— Michael Barrett