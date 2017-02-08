10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Rialto Pictures

Movies are dangerous. In 1960’s Breathless (À Bout de Souffle), Jean-

Paul Belmondo plays a brooding Frenchie so infatuated by American movies

and pulp thrillers — just like filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard — that he picks

up an American girlfriend (waifish Jean Seberg in an iconic pixie cut) and

tries to turn her into a femme fatale with his irresponsible delusions. If you

watch the events from her point of view, which hardly anyone does, she’s

a sensible gal looking for straight talk from the father of her unborn baby.

See wishes clash with reality in a groundbreaking, off-the-cuff, do-it-yourself

classic of the French New Wave that still charms and seduces viewers into

misunderstanding it. Hey Lady Pop Up Cinema revives the impossibly hip

black-and-white gem at Ventura. Free, 8pm Thu, Ventura, 1011 Avenue B., (210)

802-6940, facebook.com/heyladypopupcinema. — Michael Barrett



