Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 3:50 PM

Thu 2/9
Breathless
click to enlarge RIALTO PICTURES
  • Rialto Pictures
Movies are dangerous. In 1960’s Breathless (À Bout de Souffle), Jean-Paul Belmondo plays a brooding Frenchie so infatuated by American movies and pulp thrillers — just like filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard — that he picks up an American girlfriend (waifish Jean Seberg in an iconic pixie cut) and tries to turn her into a femme fatale with his irresponsible delusions. If you watch the events from her point of view, which hardly anyone does, she’s a sensible gal looking for straight talk from the father of her unborn baby. See wishes clash with reality in a groundbreaking, off-the-cuff, do-it-yourself classic of the French New Wave that still charms and seduces viewers into misunderstanding it. Hey Lady Pop Up Cinema revives the impossibly hip black-and-white gem at Ventura. Free, 8pm Thu, Ventura, 1011 Avenue B., (210) 802-6940, facebook.com/heyladypopupcinema. — Michael Barrett

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (2/8/17-2/14/17) Read More

  2. Texas Marilyn Impersonator May Sue Central African Republic for Image on Stamp Read More

  3. New Retrospective Celebrates the Work of Latino artist Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz Read More

  4. An Anonymous Audience Gets their Questions Answered Read More

  5. Last Call to Get Your Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Submissions In Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...