San Antonio Named a Top Place to Live in America

At once a destination city and a down-home community, San Antonio offers up a variety of cuisines, music styles, and art for visitors and locals. The city hosts "more than 50 major events and festivals throughout the year," a number of which honor the area's Spanish heritage, said a local expert. San Antonio is home to four military and air force bases and camps, collectively known as Joint Base San Antonio.

Ok, so we might not have placed No. 1, but San Antonio still made it to2017 edition of theThe 50 Best Places to Live in America."Coming in at No. 23, Business Insider gave San Antonio a 6.5 of the "quality of life" scale, saying:Cities were rated on affordable hosing, access to well-paying jobs, cost of living, the number of good schools in the area and the quality of healthcare provided.The number one spot on the list? Austin, which received a 7.3 on the quality of life scale, came sliding it as the top place to live in America, and Atlanta came in last.