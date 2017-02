2017 SA Book Fest Lineup Covers Tacos, Terrorism, College Rape and Latino Sci-Fi

click image Screenshot, saplf.org

A snippet of the 2017 SABF Authors

he editors and contributors of

which

looks at

science fiction and fantasy in Latino literature;

The San Antonio Book Festival, now in its fifth year, announced the lineup for its 2017 fest this morning, which will include about 30 Latino/a authors, making up a little over a quarter of the authors to be featured.On the list of local and regional writers we're excited to see are tLesley Téllez, author of(check out her blog, The Mija Chronicles for recipes and travel tips); Maceo Montoya'sand two homegrown Texas poet laureates Laurie Ann Guerrero and Carmen Tafolla.This year's lineup also includes book fest alum and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lawrence Wright, who will discuss his latest project,, a collection of 10 essays published inOther notables on the roster include Ann Patchett, whose most recent novel,, spent 16 weeks on the’ bestseller list, and Jessica Luther, a Texas journalist who explores the ongoing Baylor University rape scandal inThe fifth annual SABF is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., April 8 at the Central Library and the Southwest School of Art. You can check out the full is of authors here