Carver Branch Library Dives into Women's Empowerment with Lemonade Panel

In honor of Black History Month, Carver Branch Library will host #LemonadeDaySA featuring a panel of local experts who will discuss women's empowerment found through Beyonce's Lemonade.
Blogger and feminist theologian Candice Benbow and UTSA professor Dr. Kinitra Brooks will join the panel this Saturday to "explore female strength and determination," according to a statement from the library.
Inspired by Benbow's Lemonade Syllabus
, which comprises over 200 resources for, about and by black women, Dr. Brooks made national attention last year with her course titled "Black Women, Beyoncé and Popular Culture
," a literature class dedicated to deconstructing Beyonce's visual album.
The panel is free to attend and will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 11 at Carver Brach Library, 3350 E. Commerce St.