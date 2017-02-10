Email
Friday, February 10, 2017

Hamilton is Coming to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:36 PM

click image PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM, HAMILTON
  • Photo via Instagram, Hamilton

You can finally stop entering your names in lotteries and contests for Hamilton tickets because the popular musical is making it's way to San Antonio.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last two years, you've heard the musical's songs on repeat, seen the Carpool Karaoke featuring Hamilton cast members and have probably noticed Hamilton: The Revolution under the best-sellers section at Barnes & Noble. And it's no doubt that the hit show, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has completely shaken up the musical world, bringing some new and well deserved attention to Broadway.

Hamilton will come to the Majestic Theatre during the 2018-19 season and current subscribers will get first dibs on tickets. Subscriptions for the theater's next season can be purchased at sanantonio.broadway.com.

