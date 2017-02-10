Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 10, 2017

Some Ways to Add Frida Kahlo to Your Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 8:33 AM

click image SCREENSHOT, PINTEREST, FRIDA KAHLO
  • Screenshot, Pinterest, Frida Kahlo

It seems like not a weekend goes by in San Antonio without some kind of Frida Kahlo-inspired event taking place, and this weekend is no exception.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, get to Carmens de la Calle Café for a night of dinner, cocktails and a performance celebrating the life of the Mexican surrealist artist. Bring a date to the pre-Valentines Day event and learn a little about the marriage and lives of Kahlo and artist Diego Rivera. 8-10 p.m., $25, 320 N. Flores St.

Then on Sunday, check out the Frida Kahlo biopic Frida at the McNay Art Museum. Starring Salma Hayek, the film chronicles the life of the painter, her commitment to her art and her relationship with Rivera. 1:30 p.m., $15-$20, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

And if you're still thirsty for more Frida next weekend, stop by Que Retro Arts' "For the Love of Frida Art Walk" from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Wonderland of Americas, where crafters and artisans will be showcasing Kahlo-inspired pieces and guests can get a taste of what to expect at the 2017  Frida Fest, which is set for July 15. 4522 Fredericksburg.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Documentary on Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta Will Open This Year's CineFestival Read More

  2. San Antonio Named a Top Place to Live in America Read More

  3. 2017 SA Book Fest Lineup Covers Tacos, Terrorism, College Rape and Latino Sci-Fi Read More

  4. New Retrospective Celebrates the Work of Latino artist Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz Read More

  5. Re-examining the Legacy of Early San Antonio Painter Julian Onderdonk Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...