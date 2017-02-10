Some Ways to Add Frida Kahlo to Your Weekend

click image
-
Screenshot, Pinterest, Frida Kahlo
It seems like not a weekend goes by in San Antonio without some kind of Frida Kahlo-inspired event taking place, and this weekend is no exception.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, get to Carmens de la Calle Café
for a night of dinner, cocktails and a performance celebrating the life of the Mexican surrealist artist. Bring a date to the pre-Valentines Day event and learn a little about the marriage and lives of Kahlo and artist Diego Rivera. 8-10 p.m., $25, 320 N. Flores St.
Then on Sunday, check out the Frida Kahlo biopic Frida
at the McNay Art Museum.
Starring Salma Hayek, the film chronicles the life of the painter, her commitment to her art and her relationship with Rivera. 1:30 p.m., $15-$20, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
And if you're still thirsty for more Frida next weekend, stop by Que Retro Arts' "For the Love of Frida Art Walk" from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Wonderland of Americas, where crafters and artisans will be showcasing Kahlo-inspired pieces and guests can get a taste of what to expect at the 2017 Frida Fest, which is set for July 15. 4522 Fredericksburg.