Snake Hawk Press has the Last-minute Valentine's Gifts You're Looking For

Via Facebook, Snake Hawk Press
Need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your novio or novia? Ditch the heart-shaped chocolates and oversized Teddy bears and head to Snake Hawk Press (144 Zapata St.)
instead. The studio is holding open studio hours until 5 p.m. and they've gone all out to celebrate the gushy holiday.
In addition to posters and prints, you'll find T-Shirts, stickers bandanas, chones — because what says "I love you" better than "Pan Dulce" underwear?— and more. With these original pieces, your significant other will never even suspect you forgot to pick out something ahead of time.