Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Snake Hawk Press has the Last-minute Valentine's Gifts You're Looking For

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 9:42 AM

click image VIA FACEBOOK, SNAKE HAWK PRESS
  • Via Facebook, Snake Hawk Press

Need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your novio or novia? Ditch the heart-shaped chocolates and oversized Teddy bears and head to Snake Hawk Press (144 Zapata St.) instead. The studio is holding open studio hours until 5 p.m. and they've gone all out to celebrate the gushy holiday.

In addition to posters and prints, you'll find T-Shirts, stickers bandanas, chones — because what says "I love you" better than "Pan Dulce" underwear?— and more. With these original pieces, your significant other will never even suspect you forgot to pick out something ahead of time.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour Celebrates 10 Years of Art and Community Read More

  2. Some Ways to Add Frida Kahlo to Your Weekend Read More

  3. Hamilton is Coming to San Antonio Read More

  4. "Puro Symposium" Aims to Explore a Loaded Word Read More

  5. 2017 SA Book Fest Lineup Covers Tacos, Terrorism, College Rape and Latino Sci-Fi Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...