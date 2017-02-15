10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge

What more can be said about Willie? The man is an accomplished outlaw country singer, has released 200 albums across six decades and has won basically every award a musician can score. In other words, Willie is that kind of gentle, cool badass who won’t take shit from anyone, not even when the police try to take his, ahem, herbal refreshments away. (Seriously, just let the man be!) Catch his showcase at our very own San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.