Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 12:35 PM

Thu 2/16
Willie Nelson and Family
click to enlarge february_16_2017_-_willie_nelson_and_family_approved_photo.jpg

What more can be said about Willie? The man is an accomplished outlaw country singer, has released 200 albums across six decades and has won basically every award a musician can score. In other words, Willie is that kind of gentle, cool badass who won’t take shit from anyone, not even when the police try to take his, ahem, herbal refreshments away. (Seriously, just let the man be!) Catch his showcase at our very own San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. $13.50-$198.50, 7pm Thu, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., sarodeo.com. — Chris Conde

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Danny Trejo Will Talk Drug Addiction in San Antonio Speech Read More

  2. James Baldwin’s Unfinished Work Comes to Light in Timely Documentary I Am Not Your Negro Read More

  3. Hamilton is Coming to San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio Named a Top Place to Live in America Read More

  5. Some Ways to Add Frida Kahlo to Your Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...