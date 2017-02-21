Email
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Puerto Rican Drag Diva Jessica Wild Brings Her High-Energy Act to Heat

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 7:26 PM

COURTESY OF JESSICA WILD
  Courtesy of Jessica Wild
Although Orlando-based Tyra Sanchez was officially elected America’s Next Drag Superstar back in 2010, one could argue the popular vote that year went to Puerto Rico’s Jessica Wild, who landed on the second season of RuPaul’s
click to enlarge 16831023_1346383892091528_4511682943355633060_n.jpg
 Drag Race not by charming producers but by amassing the most votes in an online casting competition — prompting Entertainment Weekly to dub her “the choice of the people.” The tireless and good-natured alter ego of dancer, choreographer, vocalist and makeup artist José David Sierra, Wild admittedly struggled with a language barrier but also used it to wisely steer clear of bitch sessions in the Illusions Lounge. “I preferred to remain silent and not be part  of that type of conversation, no matter what the language,” Wild told LOGO TV’s John Polly in her exit interview. “I know people want drama, it is, after all, a reality show. And I showed my reality.” Lucky for San Antonio drag fans, Wild’s reality involves highly physical dance routines, dizzying wig spins, top-notch lip-synching and even a Selena impersonation that recently caught the attention of Telemundo. The chameleonic queen returns to the Alamo City for two performances at Heat courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment. $10-$25, 10:30pm & midnight Wed, Feb. 22, Heat Nightclub, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 227-2600, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

