Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Selena Coffee Cups are Coming to Stripes Next Week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 1:33 PM

click image PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM, SELENAQOFFICIAL
  • Photo via Instagram, Selenaqofficial
You own Selena on DVD, you stood in line for the Selena collection debut at MAC, you've read "To Selena, With Love" a thousand times — but do you have a Selena cup? Not yet.

Beginning March 1st, Stripes Stores in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Laredo, Odessa, Midland and the Rio Grande Valley will sell a limited edition Selena coffee cup, which we can almost guarantee will be sold out by the end of the day. Cups will be sold for $2.99 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Selena Foundation.



Newest Slideshows

