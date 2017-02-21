Selena Coffee Cups are Coming to Stripes Next Week

click image
Photo via Instagram, Selenaqofficial
You own Selena
on DVD, you stood in line for the Selena collection debut at MAC, you've read "To Selena, With Love" a thousand times — but do you have a Selena cup? Not yet.
Beginning March 1st, Stripes Stores in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Laredo, Odessa, Midland and the Rio Grande Valley will sell a limited edition Selena coffee cup, which we can almost guarantee will be sold out by the end of the day. Cups will be sold for $2.99 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Selena Foundation
.